CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Class 10th and 12th students across the country eagerly await their CBSE Board Results 2022 as most of the state boards have announced the class 10th results and class 12th results 2022. However, the CBSE Board Results are not the only one concern for students this year. In the academic session 2021-22 the CBSE conducted the board examinations in two phases viz. Term 1 and Term. Now CBSE is going to release the 10th & 12th board results for Term-2 exams this month and students. Since there will be two results for each subject, CBSE students all across the country stirring an online movement on Twitter demanding the "best of either term results subject wise."

Students waiting for CBSE class 10th, 12th results are asking the CBSE to provide the board results by taking the best of the marks of either of the two terms subject wise that means CBSE should prepare the 10th results and 12th results taking out the best marks of each subject from both Term-1 and Term-2. Students are also asking the CBSE to disclose the weightage of the Term-1 and Term-2 examinations.

Each and every Student of #CBSE want SubjectWiseBestOfEitherTerms It is only way to make fair results for 2021-2022 batch students, as they suffered most in this pandemic.@PMOIndia @cbseindia29#BestOfEitherTerms #BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise #CBSEResults #cbseterm2 — Iconic (@iconicmannn) July 3, 2022

Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4, however, the sources have informed that the results will be declared by the end of July. As per the latest media reports, board officials have told that the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July.

