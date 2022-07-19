CBSE Board Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments as well as the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) last week to request for an extension of their respective admission processes for the upcoming academic year, until it announces its Class 12 results. As per officials from the board, they are expected not before the third week of July.

After receiving requests from CBSE students who applied to the Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom, the University of Queensland in Australia, the Lasalle College of Arts in Singapore and the University of Western Australia, the board has also informed the four universities about its schedule.

Almost all state education boards have released their results, and admissions to various universities have also begun, leading to worry among CBSE students. To address the issue, the board had recently approached the University Grants Commission (UGC), which issued an advisory to institutions on July 13 to to plan their admission calendar keeping the date of the results in mind.

According to media reports the board wrote a letter to the Department of General Education in Kerala on July 13, after reports emerged that the deadline for Class 11 admissions to the state-affiliated schools was approaching.

Earlier, General Education Minister V Sivankutty promised that the right of the students from CBSE and ICSE streams who seek admission in the state syllabus will be protected. In previous years when the CBSE and ICSE results were inordinately delayed, the High Court had directed the government to extend the Plus-I admission deadline based on a petition by parents of students in those streams. ALSO READ: ICAI to RELEASE May exam result on July 21

This year, CBSE exams were conducted in two terms to overcome the challenges caused due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Over 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE board exams this year. Moreover, the education board is expected to release the combined mark sheet for term 1 and term 2 results.