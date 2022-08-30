NewsIndia
CBSE BOARDS RESULTS

CBSE Board Results: Class 12th Compartment Result 2022 to be OUT on THIS DATE at cbseresults.nic.in- Check latest update here

CBSE class 12th Compartment results to be out soon, students can check and download their CBSE 12th compartment result from the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CBSE will also release the Class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application
  • CBSE has conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on August 23 in offline mode
  • The CBSE compartment exam was held on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus

CBSE Board Results: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 compartment result 2022 soon. As per the media reports the results will be declared on 4 September, however official date is yet to be confirmed. CBSE has conducted the Class 12th compartment examination on August 23 in offline mode. The CBSE compartment exam was held on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus. 

Once declared, students can check and download their CBSE 12th compartment result from the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE 12th scorecard, students need to log in with their roll number, school number and date of birth.

CBSE Result: Websites to check your result

cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
results.nic.in
results.gov.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result 

Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result" link.

Select your Class and enter your roll number, 5-digit school number and date of birth

Submit details and the CBSE 12th compartment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.

Students can download their 12th compartment results from the official website and apart from it there are alternative sites also a student can visit. CBSE will also release the Class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.

