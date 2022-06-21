CBSE Board Result 2022: CBSE students all across India are eagerly waiting for their CBSE term 2 results 2022 as most state boards are declaring their class 12th results and class 10th board results. But your wait is over students! CBSE is expected to release the class 10th and 12th board results in the month of July. Reliable sources have said that students can expect their CBSE Class 10th results in the 1st week of July while CBSE class 12 results are expected at the end of the 3rd week of July. Once released, students can check their CBSE Board Results 2022 on the official website-- cbseresults.nic.in.

Asserting the fact that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has recently completed the checking of the class 10th board copies and 12th exams concluded just a week ago which implies that at least 20 days will be required for checking and uploading of marks, sources said that students can only expect their CBSE board results for term 2 exams in the month of July only. Students must notice that the CBSE has not made any such official announcement yet.

CBSE Board Exams: Different patterns of papers in Term 1 and Term 2 exams

In the academic year 2021-22, the CBSE held the board exams in two parts viz. CBSE term 1 and term 2. The CBSE term 1 exam consisted of objective questions while the CBSE term 2 papers included subjective questions that required students to write answers on the examination sheets.

CBSE Board Result 2022: Term 1 exam results

CBSE term 1 examination were conducted in the month of January while CBSE term 2 exams were held in the month of April and May. CBSE has already announced the Class 10th and 12th board results for term 1 examinations and results for CBSE term 2 are awaited.

