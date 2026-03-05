Board exams under fire: CBSE scraps class 10 exams in Middle East; class 12 postponed amid regional war

CBSE cancels class X exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued a circular (Circular-3) announcing the cancellation and postponement of ongoing board exams for students in the Middle East region. The decision comes in view of a massive military conflict in the region, where Israel, the U.S., and Iran are directly involved in a conflict.

Class X: All exams in the Middle East region scrapped

In a significant move, the Board has decided to cancel all the exams scheduled between March 7 and March 11, 2026, for Class X students in the Middle East region. The Board has also scrapped the exams that were earlier postponed and scheduled to take place on March 3, 5, and 6.

In its circular, the Board has confirmed that the mode of declaration of results for Class X students in the Middle East region will be notified later. This is a clear indication that the Board might adopt a special marking scheme for international students in view of the conflict in the region.

Class XII: Exams postponed pending review

For the students of Class XII, the board has adopted the wait and watch approach. The exam scheduled for March 7 has officially been postponed, with new dates announced after the stability of the security scenario.

The board is planning an exhaustive review on the 7th of March, where the fate of the exams scheduled from the 9th of March onwards will be determined. Students are advised to keep in touch with their respective school administrations for the latest updates.

The conflict zone: A region under fire

The conflict has ensued after a string of high-intensity military operations in the West Asian region.

U.S.-Israel Airstrikes: On the 28th of February, the U.S. and Israeli militaries launched joint airstrikes on Iranian military command centers, air defense systems, and missile installations. The strikes have resulted in the death of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and his top military brass.

Iranian Retaliation: In retaliation, the Iranian military launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones on U.S. assets and its allies, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and Jordan.

Safety of Expatriates and Students

With the occurrence of large explosions in major cities of the region, the decision by the CBSE seeks to guarantee the safety of thousands of Indian expatriate students. Parents and educators have welcomed the decision, noting the impossibility of conducting national examinations in the country owing to the dangers of missile attacks and the closure of air space.

