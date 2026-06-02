DNA explains: CBSE crisis - top brass sacked over OSM row, portal hit by cyberattack

Two major shocks hit India's largest school board on the same day. The CBSE saw its top officials removed. Hours later, hackers tried to bring down a portal meant for students. Both events touch the future of crores of children. And both raise the same worry. Is the system that handles students' results safe enough?

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The Big Shake-Up at the Top

The Central government acted hard. CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta have both been transferred. The reason traces back to a growing row over On-Screen Marking, also called OSM.

Prashant Lokhande, Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry, has been named the new CBSE chief. He now steps in at a tense time for the board.

The government did not stop there. It has set up a committee to probe how On-Screen Marking services were bought by the board. The committee will also check if all the proper steps were followed when these services were picked. The focus is on whether the rules were broken during the selection.

This was not a routine transfer. It was a strong message about accountability. But it also means something deeper. The government is admitting that a mistake happened in the way students' answer sheets were checked. For lakhs of families waiting on results, that is a serious admission.

Then the Hackers Struck

While officers were being changed, a digital lifeline for students came under heavy attack. CBSE had just made its Re-evaluation portal live. This is where Class 12 students apply to get their answer sheets checked again. For many, it is the last hope to fix a wrong mark.

The moment it went live, a major cyber attack hit it.

The numbers are shocking. CBSE said the portal got around 15 lakh hits in just 2 minutes. The aim was clear. Flood the website with traffic and crash it. This kind of attack is meant to choke a site until it stops working.

On top of that, hackers made more than 1 lakh attempts to reach secure files without permission. They were not just trying to slow the portal. They were trying to break into protected data.

But the attack failed. CBSE said its infrastructure was strong, and the portal did not crash. By 3 PM, more than 16,000 students had filed their applications without trouble. The system held its ground when it mattered most.

Why This Matters for Students

Now connect the dots. Look at the timeline. First came the mistake in evaluation. That mistake cost two top officers their posts. Then came the cyber attack on the very portal built to fix such mistakes. It feels like someone is trying to make life harder for students.

So a question hangs in the air. Who is behind this attempt? Is it a random act or a planned one? The answer is not yet clear. But the timing is hard to ignore.

This issue touches crores of students across the country. Their marks decide their college seats. Their results shape their careers. Any weak link in this chain hurts real families.

The government now has a clear duty. It must make sure the digital systems built for students are safe and clear. The portal must stay open. The marking must stay honest. The data must stay protected.

The future of millions of children depends on getting this right. The transfer of officials shows the system is being watched. The failed attack shows it can hold. But the work to keep students safe is far from over.

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