CBSE clarifies on fake circular about Class 12, Class 10 Board results 2020

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (July 9) clarified on a fake message being circulated about the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020. The board notification said that it has not yet announced the result dates.

The CBSE said, "It has come to notice of the board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of Class 12 and Class 10 Board Results 2020."

"It is hereby clarified that board has not yet announced the result dates. Public is hereby advised to await the announcement on CBSE official website or social media account."

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI tweeted the fake message and later retracted the news.

The fake press note, which attached with ANI tweet, stated, "due to high demand and owing to the remaining admissions process of students various universities and colleges in India and (Or) abroad whatsoever. the Central Board of Secondary Education along with the ministry of HRD has decided to release the results of students of class X and class XII as early as possible.

"The revised date of results are as follows. The results of students of class XII will be available on 11.07.2020 by 4 p.m. latest. The results of class X students will be available on 13.07.2020 by 4 pm latest."

"We are really thankful to all the students and parents for being patient for the declaration of the board exam results."

"The results will be available to be viewed on given date and time on the following website urls: cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in," it added.

ANI, which retracted the news as the press note was found fake, tweeted again, "story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted."