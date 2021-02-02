हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2021 datesheet, timetable: Check out release date, time and other important details

Candidates must note that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards are likely to be released in April, according to the report. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. 

Representational Image

CBSE board exam 2021 datesheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the official datesheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on Tuesday (February 2). Candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the exam will be held in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10. Soon after the formal announcement of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Timetables, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.nic.in.

Nearly 30 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Board exam 2021 this year, the commencing date for which has already been announced.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the datesheets:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’
Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. Results will be announced by July 15.

