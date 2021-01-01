CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date, admit card, syllabus, sample papers: Latest updates

Ending all speculations, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday (December 31) announced the date for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021. Pokhriyal announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held from Many 4 to June 10 and the results of the exams will be released on July 15.

“We have decided to conduct Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams from May 4. The exams will conclude by June 10, 2021. Results will be out by July 15,” Pokhariyal said in a video message on Thursday.

The Education Minister made this announcement during a live session with students. The minister also announced that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheets online at the board's official website -cbse.nic.in.

Minutes after Pokhriyal's announcement, CBSE announced that the schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10 and 12 from March 1, 2021 to last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. The CBSE will soon issue the datesheet of both Class 10 and 12 Practical Exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: How to check datesheets online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'CBSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet for classes 10 and 12'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Select ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ as per your preference.

Step 5: Your CBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already released the sample papers for CBSE Class class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on its official website.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 syllabus

It is to be noted that CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 percent and the paper for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 will be based on the reduced syllabus. The revised syllabus of the exam is available on the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 admit card

CBSE is expected to soon release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.