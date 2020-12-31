हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date announcement today and other latest updates

Union Education Minister Pokhriyal talked to Zee News on Wednesday and said that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board examinations 2021 will not be conducted online.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date announcement today and other latest updates

Lakhs of students across India who are eagerly waiting to know the dates for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will wait for Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to make the big announcement on Thursday (December 31) at 6 AM. 

"We will release the dates of CBSE Board examinations - 2021 and how they will be conducted on Thursday," tweeted Pokhriyal on Wednesday.

Pokhriyal talked to Zee News on Wednesday and said that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board examinations 2021 will not be conducted online and will be held in offline mode.

"Exams will be held as before. Students' physical presence will be needed during board exams," Pokhriyal told Zee News.

The Union Education Minister also said that the CBSE Board exams 2021 will not be held before February. Notably, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams have been held in the months of January, February and March in the past.

According to Pokhriyal, the dates for CBSE Board Exams have been decided considering the current COVID-19 situation and the exams can be postponed if the situation worsens.

"We have decided the dates keeping in mind the current circumstances. But if it is felt that the situation is deteriorating, then we will take a decision in the students' favour," said Nishank. 

"Safety of children is most important for us. We will have a meeting again if needed," he added.

The Union Minister noted that the Education Ministry reached out to 33 crore students online and also conducted NEET exams amid COVID-19.

"The Election Commission also took advantage of this experience in the Bihar 2020 legislative elections," said Pokhriyal.

Referring to the issue of several students facing problems related to eyes due to online cases and said that the students will soon get habituated to it. The Minister added that they started online classes because the students were getting upset sitting idle at home.

"To overcome the problems caused by this, we have created a platform. We have also prepared a plan to start classes from next session. But all this will depend on the situation at that time," said Pokhriyal.

