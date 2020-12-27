CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates, admit cards, syllabus: Latest updates students must know

In an apparent attempt to end speculations over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday (December 26) announced that the dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be declared on December 31 at 6:00 PM.

“I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021 on 6 pm on December 31," tweeted Pokhriyal.

Attention Students & Parents! Union Minister of Education Shri @DrRPNishank will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Follow the twitter handle '@DrRPNishank' to stay updated! pic.twitter.com/Qa4UzRyqO5 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 26, 2020

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will not be held in January or February and the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be conducted as physical written exams and not as online examinations.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has already released the syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 after deleting certain portions from the previous syllabus. The CBSE has reduced the syllabus of all subjects up to 30%. The details of the reduced syllabus are provided online and the CBSE has suggested students to check the reduced syllabus wile preparing for the Board exams 2021.

It is expected that CBSE will release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the board will release CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website. But it seems that some changes would be seen this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Schools were closed across the country in March 2020 curb the spread of coronavirus and the schools have partially reopened in some states recently. owever, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March due to rising COVID-19 cases and were later cancelled. The results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.