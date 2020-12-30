हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates, time, syllabus, admit cards: Latest updates

Union Education Minister  Pokhriyal recently took to Twitter to declare that he will announce the dates for CBSE Board Exams 2021 on December 31.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates, time, syllabus, admit cards: Latest updates

Amid rising speculations over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 dates,  Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently took to Twitter to declare that he will announce the dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 on December 31 at 6:00 PM.

“I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021 on 6 pm on December 31," tweeted Pokhriyal.

Few weeks ago, it was announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will not be held in January or February. The CBSE had also announced that Class 10, 12 Board exams will be conducted in offline mode and not as online examinations.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam datesheet would be available for download on the official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) after the announcement of datesheet by Union Minister Pokhriyal.

Earlier, the CBSE had released the syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 after deleting certain portions from the previous syllabus. The CBSE has reduced the syllabus of all subjects up to 30%. The details of the reduced syllabus are provided online and the CBSE has suggested students to check the reduced syllabus wile preparing for the Board exams 2021. 

It is expected that CBSE will release CBSE Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the board will release CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for 10th & 12th. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre.

It is to be noted that the admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website. But it seems that some changes would be seen this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Live TV

Pokhriyal had interacted online with students few weeks ago to address their concerns over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams dates and had made it clear that the CBSE Board Exams will not be canceled. The minister, however, assured the students that they will get enough time to prepare for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams. Pokhriyal had also suggested the students to prepare for the exams.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE 2021CBSE exam dates
Next
Story

Karnataka gram panchayat polls: Counting of votes for 5728 gram panchayats to begin shortly
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

DNA: Is China behind sponsored program of farmers protest?
PT26M2S

DNA: Is China behind sponsored program of farmers protest?