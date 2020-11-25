CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Key changes in paper pattern, exam dates updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the 2021 Class 10, 12 Board exams dates and it is expected that the CBSE would announce the 2021 exams dates soon.

The CBSE has already released CBSE Sample Papers 2021 based on 30% reduced CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. The analysis of the CBSE Sample Papers 2021 reveals that there are some major changes in questions pattern and every students must keep these changes in mind in order to secure good marks in the board exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Changes in paper pattern

1. Multiple choice questions in CBSE Class 12 English Question Paper

The sample paper of Class 12 English shows that about fifty percent of questions are multiple-choice questions.

2. Assertion & Reason Based Questions & No MCQs in Class 12 Biology Question Paper

Assertion & Reason based questions are present in Biology sample paper and theure is no multiple choice questions. It means that MCQs might not be asked in CBSE 12th Biology Question Paper 2021.

3. Assertion and Case-Study Based Questions in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper

Students will find Assertion & Reason and Case-Study based questions in CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2021.

4. Case-Study Based Questions in CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper 2021

Case-study based questions are there in sample paper of CBSE Class 12 Maths paper.