CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021: Latest update on datesheet, syllabus and result date

CBSE board exam 2020-21: The class 10th and 12th board exam of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is only a few months away and students have been awaiting for the board officials to release the final exam datesheet so as to plan out their preparations. Reports have been doing round for sometime that the CBSE board officials would be releasing the exam datesheet anytime soon. CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021 date sheet will be released on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in.

Several states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal have released their board exam 2021 schedule. As coronavirus cases have witnessed a dip in last few weeks, several states and cities have also resumed physical classes for students appearing for board exam this year to prepare them for practical exams. Meanwhile, the central government has allowed schools in non-containment zones to open in phases, with reduced attendance and all COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place for students to prepare for exams via physical classes.

As per a recent announcement made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the CBSE board exams will commence on May 4 and will continued till June 10, 2021. Pokhriyal had also announced that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams will be declared by July 15.

Meanwhile, the central government has repeatedly asked the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 boards exams 2021 not to pay heed to fake reports on board exams that are being circulated online. The board has advised students to regularly visit CBSE's official website to check for the latest updates.

In the latest such fake news, a claim has gone viral on the passing marks of students appearing for the board exams. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker has dismissed the claim. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, on January 19 and 15, PIB Fact Check, in a post issued a clarification.

As per the claim on January 19, the PIB said, "In a post on social media, it is being claimed that 2021 of 10th and 12th have been reduced to 23 per cent for passing the board examination now by 33 per cent." PIB Fact Check: This claim is fake. Education Ministry has not made any such announcement. It added that the Ministry has not made any changes to the passing marks for the exams.

As concerns of students and teachers over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 rises, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' this week made several major announcements. Addressing a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country, the Education Minister addressed the queries of the students.

Pokhriyal asserted that the questions of the exams will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum that was announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. “The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams. The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he said.

Speaking on physical classes and reopening of schools, he said that that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school. He stated that physical classes will resume and there will be a 50-50 per cent balance between online classes and attending classes physically. He added that once it is confirmed that it is safe to ask students to attend schools physically only then a decision will be taken to continue online classes.

Live TV