CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results Date 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the Class 10th and class 12th results. According to certain media reports CBSE officials have shared that the board would be releasing the CBSE board results in July last week. The information, officials said that results, would be shared in due course of time on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Once announced, students can check their CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in.

As soon as the CBSE results will be announced, it is likely that the official website might crash or slow down. Therefore, students can try these alternative ways to check their CBSE result.

Cbse class 10th and 12th result 2022: Check result via SMS

Step 1. Open Message app.

Step 2. Type CBSE 10th/ CBSE 12th roll number.

Step 3. Send this message to 7738299899.

Step 4. The CBSE result will be displayed on your mobile phones.

CBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022: How to check result on Digi Locker

1. Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in.

2. Enter the login details like - Aadhar No or other required details.

3. Click on the folder for Central Board of Secondary Education.

4. Click on the file that reads ' CBSE 10th and 12th results 2022'.

5. The provisional marksheet of CBSE 10th and 12th class results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

6. The candidates can download 10th and 12th CBSE result 2022 and save its PDF for future reference.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held from April 26, 2022 to May 24, 2022. Students need to score minimum of 33 % marks to pass the class 10th and 12th examination and the students would be able to get their marksheets from their respective schools once the result is announced.