CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Board Results 2022: Ahead of the announcement of CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Board results 2022, Zee News on Monday (July 4) ran a poll on Board’s final result calculation formula this year. In the poll, Zee News asked its audience whether they prefer CBSE’s Best of Terms subject-wise result or average of both Terms result

Out of 4621 votes polled, 62.9% of people on Twitter voted for Best of terms subject, while 16.7% voted in favour of Best Either Term.

13.1% of people selected 50-50 result criteria and 7.3% of voters went ahead with the average of both Terms results. Here are the poll results:

CBSE Board Results 2022: Students demand #BestOfEitherTermsSubjectWise ahead of 10th, 12th results. What's your opinion? Vote now!



To know more, read here- https://t.co/yvUjQY7tDG#cbseresult2022 #CBSEResult — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 4, 2022

What is the Best of Either Term?

Students also demand that CBSE either gives the highest weightage to internal assessment which will rank students based on their year-long performance. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. Students also claim that to lessen the blow of the pandemic, students could also be scored on the basis of the best of either term. This means, a common formula can be used where each student can put term 1 or term 2 marks based on their performance. This would also ensure that students who skipped one of the two terms also get similar assessment system.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022: Here's how to check your result

- Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2022’ window.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE 10th exam result 2022 term 2 will be displayed on the screen.

- Students are advised to download the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 and keep it safe for future use.

Earlier, various media reports suggested that the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) would release the class 10th, and 12th term-2 results by July 4, however, the sources have informed that the results will be declared by the end of July. As per the latest media reports, board officials have told that the evaluation process is underway and the results will be announced by the end of this month which is July.