New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the Class 10, 12 Board exams 2020, which was scheduled from July 1 -15, 2020. The board would now assess the students based on scores of the previous three examinations and declare the class 10, 12 results by July 15. The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday (June 26).

Bhardwaj added that Class 12 students will get a chance to sit for optional exams to improve the score.