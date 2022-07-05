NewsIndia
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE board to announce class 10th and class 12th results in July last week, once announced students can check their scorecard at cbseresults.nic.in

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
  • CBSE board results to be out in July last week
  • The CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 and concluded on May 24
  • Class 12 exams took place from April 26 till June 15

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results Date 2022: Cbse board results to be out in July LAST WEEK at cbseresults.nic.in- check details here

CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the Class 10 and class 12 result this week. According to certain media reports CBSE officials have shared that the board would be releasing the CBSE board results in July last week. The information, officials said that results, would be shared in due course of time on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Once announced, students can check their CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in. Though there is no official confirmation on when CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced, certain media reports suggest that CBSE Class 10 and class 12 result will be announced by last week of July.

LIVE UPDATES: Class 10th, 12th term- 2 results to be announced soon

CBSE Results 2022: Official website to check your result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Mobile apps to download CBSE Term 2 results

DigiLocker app

UMANG App

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on CBSE 10th result 2022 link

- Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

- CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download Class 10 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 and concluded on May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 till June 15. This year, a total of 1454370 students took the class 12th exam and 2116209 candidates took the class 10th exam conducted by the CBSE. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022.

ALSO READ: Punjab Board Class 10 Toppers List

