CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021 big update, check this board official's important statement

New Delhi: Amid questions over conducting the CBSE class 10, 12 exams 2021, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said that they are making sure that the exams are conducted smoothly.

While speaking at a discussion session of an educational institute, Sanyam Bhardwaj reiterated that the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 will be conducted safely. The CBSE had recently said that the board exams will held in offline mode.

Bhardwaj stated that the number of examination centres has been increased from 5000 to 7000 and that strict COVID-19 protocols will be maintained throughout the centres to ensure the safety of students.

"We will start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination smoothly. The students of this batch will perform much better I believe from the previous batch because they have gotten a lot of time for self-study," the CBSE official was quoted as saying by zeebiz.com.

He added, "I would request everybody that we are a very selfless organisation, and we are concerned about the betterment of the youth. When you are entering the examination centres, kindly maintain all rules. We are in constant touch with the Government and other sister concerns and we are all making sure that everything is correlated in such a manner that exams are conducted smoothly."

He also commented on the question paper pattern and said, "We are actually very transparent from the exam point of view, and it comes from the curriculum hosted on the website. We have also uploaded the sample question paper. The design of the question paper will be the same as the sample question paper only. Additionally, we have also introduced competency-based questions."

"If the students are cautious about the surroundings, they would be able to answer. We are of the opinion that we must change the methodology of the examinations in the coming years. This year we will be also providing an opportunity to improve their performance, through the improvement exams. There will be no additional mention in the mark sheet of the improvement exams," Bhardwaj highlighted.

The CBSE Class 10 exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 4 and June 7, and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15. However, due to the prevailing coronavirus wave, there have been demands from students, parents and several political leaders to reconsider conducting CBSE board exams.