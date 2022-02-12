CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam dates announced; Term 1 results still awaited

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 exam results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will conduct the second-term board examination for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he added.

However, lakhs of students await an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 results.

The academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first-term exams were conducted in offline mode in November-December in 2022 and the result of the first-term exams is yet to be announced.

Once released, students can view their results via different methods.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

Once results are released, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students need to enter their details including their roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results?

Students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

The board had earlier warned the students that messages and information spreading on social media may be considered only after verifying the facts available on its websites - https://www.cbse.gov.in or http://cbseresults.nic.in/CBSEResults.

