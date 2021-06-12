CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams: Here's what we know about result date, marking scheme

After months of uncertainty, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) put students' mind at rest as they announced their decision to cancel both Class 10, 12 board exams for 2021 keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis. The board is yet to announce the criteria for Class 12 marking, though the promotion criteria for Class 10 has been announced.

In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said, "The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let's assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks."

According to some media reports, an official from the board had said the results will be declared before universities start their admission process.

Here are 5 things to know about CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021:

1. Going by latest updates, the CBSE is expected to announce the promotion criteria for Class 12 students next week. In this regard, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had on June 2 said it will take the board around two weeks to fix the evaluation method.

2. According to sources, CBSE has two possible plans for CBSE Class 12 results. The assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams is one of the options. Otherwise, the CBSE may consider the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

3. The CBSE is likely to declare Class 10 results in July. The board had earlier said that the entire process of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. The CBSE, however, extended the date for schools to upload Class 10 students’ marks till June 30.

4. On June 7, the CBSE had asked schools to complete pending practicals and internal assessments of Class 12 students online and submit marks by June 28. This indicates that results for Class 12 students may not come before July.

5. The CBSE, outlining the process for practical exams, has said that the external examiner will take viva voce of students in online mode, with the internal examiner also present on-screen.