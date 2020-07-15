CBSE Class 10 board results 2020 declared; HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulates successful students

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) declared the CBSE Class 10 board results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15) on its official website at cbseresult.nic.in. Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to confirm the news and congratulate the successful students.

''Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority,'' the HRD Minister tweeted.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 91.46%, it increased by 0.36 % from 2019.

Earlier, due to heavy traffic, the board's official website was not opening smoothly, but it was normal a few minutes later. The CBSE class 10 board results 2020 will also be available at Digi locker and Umang app. Both are android based application available at the PlayStore.

How to check results via these apps?

Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile

Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and entre the last 6 digits of your roll number

Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS

Around 18 lakh students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 results 2020 are special because this year, the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams. Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had on Tuesday tweeted that the results will be announced on July 15 and wished the students best of luck.

“My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, “ HRD minister tweeted on Tuesday.

CBSE had on Monday announced the class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

Students can check class 10 results on the following websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in

Apart from the board’s official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App and DigiResults App.

Here's how to you can check your CBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for class 10th.

On July 13, after the board declared the class 12 results, its website crashed due to heavy traffic inflow. The board has made preparations so that the site crash doesn't happen again.

As per the Board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on ‘average of best of three subjects’ for which the student has already given the exam. In case a student has appeared for only three papers, the assessment will be made on the basis of the best of two and for limited students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the marks obtained in the internal or practicals will be considered.

The students will need at least 33 per cent marks to pass in a subject. For subjects having practical and theory both, students will have to pass in both sections.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have a chance to give another attempt through supplementary exams. However, the board is yet to release dates for the supplementary exams for class 10.