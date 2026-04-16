CBSE Class 10 result 2026: Aarav Vats scores 96.6% while battling cancer, inspires millions

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The declaration of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has brought forward not just academic achievements but also powerful stories of resilience. Among them, the story of Aarav Vats, a student who scored an impressive 96.6% despite battling cancer, has captured nationwide attention.

Aarav Vats, a Class 10 student from Delhi, achieved 96.6% marks in the CBSE board exams while fighting a serious illness—lymphoblastic lymphoma, a form of cancer affecting the immune system. His journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Diagnosed in 2022 while in Class 7, Aarav faced severe health challenges, including loss of mobility, major surgery, and prolonged medical treatment. Despite these setbacks, he continued his studies with unwavering determination.

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Battling Illness alongside studies

Aarav’s treatment involved surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and regular medical tests, which made daily life extremely challenging. At one point, he remained bedridden for nearly a year and later had to rely on a walker.

Yet, even during this difficult phase, Aarav stayed committed to his academics. With the support of his family, teachers, and doctors, he continued learning—often through online classes and personalized guidance.

Support System Behind His Success

Aarav credits his success to a strong support network. His school teachers ensured he did not fall behind in studies, while doctors and family members motivated him throughout his treatment.

His story highlights how collaborative support from educators to healthcare professionals can play a crucial role in a student’s success during difficult times.

Aarav Vats’ achievement goes beyond marks—it is a story of resilience, positivity, and determination. Despite facing a life-threatening illness, he proved that mental strength and perseverance can overcome even the toughest challenges.

His message is simple yet powerful: stay positive, keep working hard, and never give up—no matter how difficult the situation may seem.