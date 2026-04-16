CBSE Class 10 result 2026: Meet Zainab Bilal, visually impaired student who scored 95%

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has brought forward several inspiring stories, but one that stands out is that of Zainab Bilal, a visually impaired student from Srinagar. Defying all odds, Zainab secured an impressive 95% (475 out of 500 marks), proving that determination and resilience can overcome even the toughest challenges.

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Zainab Bilal, a 16-year-old student, achieved academic excellence despite being visually impaired. She scored 475 marks out of 500, including a perfect 100 in Computer Science, making her achievement even more extraordinary. Her success is not just about marks—it is a story of courage, perseverance, and breaking barriers in education.

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Writing exams without a scribe

What makes Zainab’s achievement even more remarkable is that she wrote the CBSE board exams using a laptop without the help of a scribe, something very few visually impaired students have done.

This highlights not only her confidence and capability but also the growing role of inclusive education and technology in empowering students with disabilities.

Academic journey and school support

Zainab is a student of the Learning Resource Centre at Delhi Public School in Srinagar. She credited her success to the continuous support of her teachers, school management, and family, who guided and encouraged her throughout her journey. Her parents played a crucial role in motivating her, while her teachers ensured she received the necessary academic support to excel.

Dreams and Future Goals

Zainab aspires to build a career in the information technology sector. She plans to pursue a degree in computer applications and continue her academic journey with the same determination that helped her achieve this milestone.Her passion for technology is clearly reflected in her perfect score in Computer Science.

Beyond Academics: A Multi-Talented Student

Apart from her academic excellence, Zainab has also been active in extracurricular activities. At a young age, she conducted interviews with prominent personalities like Omar Abdullah and Aamir Khan for her school’s student-run radio platform.

This showcases her confidence, communication skills, and all-around development.

Zainab’s journey sends a powerful message to students and parents alike. She emphasized the importance of support and belief, encouraging families of children with disabilities to continue motivating them.

Her words reflect her mindset: with the right support and determination, no challenge is impossible to overcome.