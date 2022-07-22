NewsIndia
CBSE RESULT 2022

CBSE Class 10 result DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check if website crashed

CBSE Class 10 result 2022 DECLARED at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for direct link, result via SMS and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE Class 10 result DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check if website crashed

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE class10 Result today, July 22. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. A total of % of students passed the CBSE Class 10th board examination in the academic year 2021-22. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 10 through SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker. Students can check their Class 10 results following simple steps given below or through the direct link given. However websites often crash or slow down after the results so here are some alternative ways to check your results.

Here's how to check CBSE 10th result 2022 

  • Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10th result link
  • Enter your 10th board registration number/ roll number

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Direct Link

  • Your CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download 10th result 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference

CBSE Class 10th result 2022 via SMS

  1. Open the 'Message' app on your phone. 
  2.  Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number. 
  3. Send the text to 7738299899. 
  4. Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 on DigiLocker

  • Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on login
  • Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)

CBSE Class 10th Result Latest & Live Updates

  • Your CBSE Class 12 Result Mark Sheet would be available on the screen
  • Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE Class 10 Result via Umang App 

  1. Download the UMANG app from Google Playstore.
  2. Click on 'All Services"' option.
  3. Click on 'CBSE' option and select 10th or 12th results.
  4. Enter your roll number and other required details.
  5. Your results will be displayed on the screen

The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

Live TV

cbse result 2022CBSEcbse 12th result 2022CBSE ResultDigiLockerCBSE class 10 resultcbse class 12 result 2022class 12 cbse result 2022cbse.result.niccbse result 2022 class 12CBSE resultscbse class 12 resultcbse.nic.incbse.nicicse full formdigilocker cbsewww.cbse.nic.in 2022cbse class 10 result 2022Class 12 Result 2022cbse 12 result 2022CBSE Results 2022CBSE news12th cbse result 2022cbscresult.nic.in 2022cbseresults.nic.in 2022 class 12

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?