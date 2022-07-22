CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE class10 Result today, July 22. Students can now check their CBSE Class 10 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. A total of % of students passed the CBSE Class 10th board examination in the academic year 2021-22. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 10 through SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker. Students can check their Class 10 results following simple steps given below or through the direct link given

Here's how to check CBSE 10th result 2022

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10th result link

Enter your 10th board registration number/ roll number

Your CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th result 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 on DigiLocker

Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in On the home page, click on login Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools) Your CBSE Class 12 Result Mark Sheet would be available on the screen Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE Class 10th result 2022 via SMS

Open the 'Message' app on your phone. Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number. Send the text to 7738299899. Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

Live TV