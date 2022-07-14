NewsIndia
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 (SOON): CBSE Board results to be declared any time, 3 important things candidates must know before results are out

CBSE Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 results will be announced soon. Scroll down for more details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
  • CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam
  • Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools
  • Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations

CBSE Board Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Board 10th and 12th results by the last week of July. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be published on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations, and their marksheets will be available from their respective schools once the results are announced. CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam- parikshasanga.cbse.gov.in.

Check Live and Latest update on CBSE Board results 2022

CBSE Board Results: Important things to remember

- Roll number

- Date of birth

- School number

CBSE Result 10th, 12th term 2: Highlights

Examination Conducting Authority: Central Board of Secondary Education

CBSE Class 10 Exam Date: April 26 to May 24, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Exam Date: April 26 to June 15, 2022

CBSE Result 2022 Class 10th, 12th Date & Time: To be declared

Required Credentials: Roll Number, Date of Birth and School Number

Official Website: cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2022: Check result via Official Website

- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ link.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

- Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 and keep it safe for future use.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Results 2022: BIG UPDATE! UGC asks universities to fix admission deadline

CBSE passing certificate will be provided to the passed students. CBSE's online mark sheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools a few days after the online results are announced. 

 

