CBSE Class 10th Result: CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th Result 2022 has been declared today, July 22, at around 2 pm. CBSE has declared both Class 10th and Class 12th results today. Candidates can check the Class 10th CBSE results directly on cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their CBSE 10th marksheet quickly from the official website by typing their roll member, school number and admit card number on the CBSE Result 2022 homepage.

CBSE Class 10th 2022: Topper

Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida, topped the CBSE 10th board exam 2022 with 100% marks that is 500/500

CBSE 10TH Result 2022: No Toppers list this year

For CBSE Class 10th Result 2022, CBSE did not release the toppers list. For the past two years, CBSE has not released the merit list for both class 10th and class 12th board exams. However, students can check school-wise toppers from respective principals and teachers.

Girls have outperformed boys by 1.41% this year. As many as 95.21% of girls passed the exam, among boys, it is 93.80% and 90% of transgender category kids have passed the exam.

CBSE 10th Results: District wise pass percentage

Trivandrum – 99.68%

Bengaluru – 99.22%

Chennai – 98.97%

Ajmer – 98.14%

Patna – 97.65%

Pune – 97.41%

Bhubaneswar – 96.46%

Panchkula – 96.33%

Noida – 96.08%

Chandigarh – 95.38%

Prayagraj – 94.74%

Dehradun – 93.43%

Bhopal – 93.33%

Delhi East – 86.96%

Delhi West – 85.94%

Guwahati – 82.32%

CBSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, DOB, admit card id. Submit.

Step 4: Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.