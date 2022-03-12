हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result

CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result to be declared on CBSE.nic.in? Answer here

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 exam results today. The CBSE has sent the class 10 term 1 marksheets to schools. However, many students have been searching for their results online at CBSE's official website CBSE.NIC.IN. The students must be informed that CBSE is unlikely to release these results on their official website. There is no information available from CBSE as to when the CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 will be made available on CBSE.nic.in. All students, who are waiting for their results, are required to reach out to their schools to know their performance in  CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 exams.

CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result to be declared on CBSE.nic.in? Answer here
CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 exam results today.

CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 exam results today. The CBSE has sent the class 10 term 1 marksheets to schools. However, many students have been searching for their results online at CBSE's official website CBSE.NIC.IN. The students must be informed that CBSE is unlikely to release these results on their official website. There is no information available from CBSE as to when the CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 will be made available on CBSE.nic.in. All students, who are waiting for their results, are required to reach out to their schools to know their performance in  CBSE Class 10th Term 1 2021-22 exams.

“Students' performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores, in theory, have been communicated, as internal assessment/practical scores are already available with the schools,” said CBSE in an official statement.

CBSE will hold the Term-II examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022.

“Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details available on the official website,” said CBSE.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Resultcbse.nic.incbse class 10 results live updatesCBSE Class 10 resultsCBSE class 10 result online
Next
Story

Nepal government thanks PM Narendra Modi for evacuating its national from Ukraine

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv