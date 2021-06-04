हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 12 board results: Committee to decide evaluation criteria in 10 days

CBSE constituted a committee to decide evaluation criteria of Class 12 students.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (June 4) announced the committee that will decide the criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students.

The committee will submit its report within 10 days, CBSE said.

The committee comprises 13 members including officials of various central and state education departments, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, University Grants Commission, NCERT and two representatives of CBSE schools.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Examination of CBSE would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” the CBSE notification read.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks so that if anyone has any objections it can be dealt with.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

