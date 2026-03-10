CBSE 'Rickrolled'? 1987 dance hit pop-up on class 12 Math paper QR code sparks meme frenzy | VIRAL VIDEO

In what can be described as the ultimate clash of academics and the world of the internet, students taking the Class 12 Mathematics examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 9 found themselves rickrolled by the board's QR code security feature.

A quick scan of the QR code embedded on the examination paper led students to the music video of Rick Astley's popular song "Never Gonna Give You Up," released in 1987.

The incident has since gone viral, with the majority of the popular social media sites being flooded with videos of students being Rickrolled in the middle of the examination.

CBSE clarifies whether it is a security feature or a sophisticated prank.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has since released an official statement on the matter, claiming that the QR code is part of the security features that the board has embedded on the examination paper to ensure that the paper is not compromised.

The board has confirmed that the "question papers are genuine" and the questions' integrity is "uncompromised." The board did not intentionally link to the music video.

"The matter has been viewed seriously, and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in the future," stated Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations at the CBSE.

What is 'rickroll'? The 80s hit that refuses to die

For those who are unfamiliar, 'Rickrolling' stands as one of the most enduring internet pranks.

The song: The song, released in 1987, was a huge hit across the world even before it became a meme, achieving the top spot in the charts of 25 countries and being named the 'British Single of the Year' at the BRIT Awards.

The milestone: As of March 10, 2026, the music video has gained an astonishing 1.7 billion views on YouTube.

The meme: The prank has seen the rise and fall of many popular social media sites, such as Facebook and TikTok, and it seems it has now entered the Indian education system as well, influencing how students engage with music and humor in their learning environments.

Rick Astley's views on the phenomenon: 'Really weird'

Rick Astley, the man behind the meme, is now 60 years of age and has had time to process his status as a permanent fixture of internet memes and humour. Although he initially found it "difficult to get his head around," he has since come to accept it.

"Let's face it, that video is from a long time ago. I look like I'm 11 years old and wearing my dad's overcoat," Astley told Fox News in a 2020 interview. Although the social media app has been banned in India for six years, the "Rickroll" has shown its cross-platform staying power as Indian students rediscovered the 80s icon through their exam papers.

Exam day details

The Class 12 Mathematics exam took place on Monday, March 9, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Although the board is still trying to determine whether the link is a redirect error or an "Easter egg" inserted by a tech-savvy staff member, students are finding humor in what is normally the most stressful day of the academic year.

