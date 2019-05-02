CBSE Class 12 results 2019 declared; Trivendram region tops, Chennai second and Delhi third

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE 12 Result 2019 on Thursday, May 2, 2019. The total pass percentage this year has been 83.4%.

Interestingly, girls have performed better than the boys by 9 %. Hansika Sharma and Karishma Arora have attained the first and second position respectively in the CBSE Class 12 exam 2019.

Around 88.7% of girls have passed the CBSE Class 12 exam this year as compared to 79.4% boys.

According to an announcement by the CBSE chairperson, Trivandrum region (Kerala) has topped with 98.2 % pass while Chennai (TN) has come second with 92.93%. Delhi has come third with 91.87%.

The pass percentage for foreign schools has been 95.43%

The results were announced on the board's official website - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The board announced the Class 12th 2019 results after a press conference on Thursday. The results were released around 12:15 PM.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2019 Declared

The students who wrote their class 12 board exam this year can check their results on these websites: - cbse.nic.in, cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE had earlier completed the evaluation process for CBSE 10th and 12th Board Results 2019.

As for CBSE 10th Result 2019, the date as per the official notification is the first week of June.

Results would be released on cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exams began on February 21 and concluded on March 29.

More than 31 lakhs students had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams in 2019 that were held at 4,974 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.