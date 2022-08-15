CBSE Supplementary Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card for Class 10th and 12th Students. The CBSE Admit Card has been released for the Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 for the Regular Candidates on the official websites – cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Students must note that the CBSE Admit Card is available for schools to download. Students would be required to collect their Compartment Exam admit card from their respective schools.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022- Here is how to download admit card

- Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in and then go to the Pariksha Sangam Portal

- Under the Pariksha Sangam portal for Schools, click on the link for ‘Pre-Exam Activities’

- Click on the link for ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’

- Enter the online user ID created at the time for Class 9th and 11th Registration

- Download all admit cards and take a printout

It is anticipated that the admission card for private applicants will be made available soon. Students can visit this page frequently for the most recent CBSE updates. Beginning on August 23, 2022, CBSE will administer the compartment exams for students for class 10 and 12.