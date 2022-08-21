CBSE Exams 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to conduct the compartment examination for class 10th and 12th from August 23, 2022. Students can now download their CBSE Admit Cards for compartment exams from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Here's how to download CBSE Compartment exam admit card 2022

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

On the home page click on the "Pariksha Sangam Portal"

Click on "Schools" and then on "Pre-Exam Activities"

Click on the link 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Compartment Exam 2022'

Entre your user id, password and the given security pin

Submit, your CBSE Compartment exam admit card will apper on the screen

Download the admit card and take a printout

The Class 10 compartment examination are scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to August 29, 2022, and the Class 12 compartment examination will be held on August 23, 2022. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, which is two hours.