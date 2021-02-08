CBSE CTET 2021 exam answer key expected THIS month, know details on cut-off marks; check here

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key anytime soon. The CTET exam 2021 was conducted on January 31 and the candidates who appeared for the test had to mark their answers in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

The CBSE is expected to release the result of CTET 2021 exam in the last week of February 2020. Candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for recruitment to teacher posts. It is to be noted that candidates will be required to score more than the cut-off score. The cut-off varies according to the category.

In the latest CTET notification, the CBSE said, "The OMR sheet and the Answer Key of CTET examination will be displayed on CTET official website for which a public notice will be issued on the Website. The Candidates can download the same in the given stipulated time."

In the previous year's examination, the cut-off score for the unreserved category was set at 60 per cent marks. for unreserved category. The cut-off score of 60 per cent marks (for the unreserved category) was set in the previous year's examination. In the previous examination, out of the total 150 marks, 90 was set for General, 85 for OBC and 80 for SC/ST categories. Before that, the cut-off marks have remained close to 90, i.e. 60 per cent. The cut-off score is estimated to remain the same for both papers 1 and 2 this year.

Based on the cut-off scores of past years, it can be estimated that this time the cut-off for General category can be up to 95. The cut-off for other reserved categories can be up to 88 and 84. Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the provisional answer key for the exam anytime in the next week. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE CTET 2021 exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the board for latest updates.

Students must know these key points before checking the CTET Answer key:

STEP 1: Once the CTET answer key is out, students will be able to cross-check their answers on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: A candidate can pay Rs 500 per OMR if they want a photocopy of their OMR sheet and their calculation sheet.

STEP 3: A candidate can also challenge an answer in case of any discrepancy.

STEP 4: The CTET result will be based on the final answer key which will be released soon.

STEP 5: The CTET 2021 was held on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country. Candidates were given a set of guidelines to follow for the CTET 2021 exam.

About CTET Exam: CTET 2021 examination was held in two phases. Paper–1 is for teacher eligibility for class 1 to 5, while Paper–2 is for teaching class 6 to 8. Over 22 lakh candidates appeared in CTET 2021 examination out of which around 12 lakh appeared in Paper 1 and approximately 10 lakh appeared in Paper 2.