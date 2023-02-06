topStoriesenglish2570158
CBSE CTET 2022-23: Answer Key to be RELEASED on THIS DATE at ctet.nic.in- Check Time, Steps to Download Here

CBSE CTET 2022-23: Candidates can download the CTET answer key along with the response sheet and question paper with their login credentials, scroll down for more details.

Feb 06, 2023

CBSE CTET 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET Answer Key PDF 2023 soon on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CTET provisional answer key a few days after the conduct of the exams. The CTET December 2022 exam was scheduled from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023. The exam were held at 243 exam centres across 74 cities of the country. The CTET answer key 2022 will likely be out on 11 Feb on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET answer key along with the response sheet and question paper with their login credentials on the official website.

CBSE CTET 2022-23 answer key: Steps to download

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in 

Find the CTET answer key link on the homepage. 

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. 

Download CTET answer key along with response sheet and question paper. 

Take a printout of CTET answer key for future reference.

CTET Answer Key 2023: Details Mentioned on the Answer Key

Name of Exam

Date of Exam

Set Name

Question Numbers

Paper Name

Correct response option for each option

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India. It is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in schools affiliated with the CBSE. CTET is conducted twice a year, in the months of December and July.

Candidates will also have option to raise objections against the official answer key. The CTET answer key objection window will be available online mode only. The fee is Rs1000/- per question challenged. The refund will be initiated online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

