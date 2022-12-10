CBSE CTET 2022: Admit card to be OUT on THIS DATE at ctet.nic.in- Check date and time here

CBSE CTET 2022: Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 correction window will be closing today, December 3, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam can submit their edits online on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Once the correction window is closed, CBSE is expected to announce the CTET 2022 exam dates. The correction window for CTET 2022 form opened on November 28, 2022. Today is the last day to submit any edits and corrections for their CTET application. CBSE CTET admit cards will be out soon likely in the next week.

CTET 2022: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET @ctet.nic.in or click on the mentioned above link

Step 2: Select the link to Download CTET Admit Card 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials i.e. Application Number and Date of Birth/Password

Step 4: Click on the Submit Button after entering the credentials

Step 5: The CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the CTET admit card and print two copies of it

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is yet to announce the final date for the CTET 2022 exam. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is likely to be held in January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. CBSE is expected to declare the CTET 2022 exam dates soon.