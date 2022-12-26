topStoriesenglish
CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Card to be out TODAY at ctet.nic.in, check release time and more here

CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website- ctet.nic.in today, scroll down to check release time for the CTET hall ticket. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET 2022 Admit Cards today (December 26). Candidates will be able to dowload the CBSE CTET Admit Cards 2022 from the official website - ctet.nic.in from 12 pm onwards. Candidates must notice that the board has already released the CTET 2022 pre-admit cards to check the date of CTET examination and the city they have been alloted for the CTET 2022 exam.

Here's how to download CBSE CTET 2022 admit card

Once released, candidates will be able to download the CTET 2022 admit card from the official website- ctet.nic.in following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in 
  • Select the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022
  • Enter the required credentials i.e. Application Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Click on the Submit Button after entering the credentials
  • The CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the computer screen
  • Download the CTET admit card and take a prinout for the exam date

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET examination will be conducted in the CBT mode in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. The exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. 

