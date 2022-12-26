topStoriesenglish
CBSE CTET Admit Cards 2022 OUT, direct link to download hall tickets here

CBSE CTET 2022 Admit Cards are now available on the official website ctet.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the CTET hall ticket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2022 Admit Cards today (December 26). Candidates can now dowload the CBSE CTET Admit Cards 2022 from the official website - ctet.nic.in. Canddates can download their CTET 2022 hall tickets foloowing the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Candidates must notice that the board has already released the CTET 2022 pre-admit cards to check the date of CTET examination and the city they have been alloted for the CTET 2022 exam.

Here's how to download CBSE CTET 2022 admit card

  • Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in 
  • Select the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022
  • Enter the required credentials i.e. Application Number and Date of Birth/Password

Direct Link To Download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 

  • Click on the Submit Button after entering the credentials
  • The CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the computer screen
  • Download the CTET admit card and take a prinout for the exam date

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET 2022 exam will be held in the CBT mode in two shifts: The first shift is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon while the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM.

