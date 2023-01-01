topStoriesenglish
CBSE CTET 2022: Answer Key for paper 1 and 2 to be OUT on THIS DATE at ctet.nic.in- Steps to download here

Candidates can download the CBSE CTET answer key along with the response sheet and question paper with their login credentials on the official website. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India.

Jan 01, 2023

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was conducted on December 28- 29, 2022. The exam were held at 243 exam centres across 74 cities of the country. The Board is conducting the CTET December 2022 session from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023. The CTET answer key 2022 will likely be out on 13 Jan on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET answer key along with the response sheet and question paper with their login credentials on the official website.

CBSE CTET 2022 answer key: Steps to download

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in 

Find the CTET answer key link on the homepage. 

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. 

Download CTET answer key along with response sheet and question paper. 

Take a printout of CTET answer key for future reference.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a national-level exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India. It is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in schools affiliated with the CBSE. CTET is conducted twice a year, in the months of December and July.

Candidates will also have option to raise objections against the official answer key. The CTET answer key objection window will be available online mode only. The fee is Rs1000/- per question challenged. The refund will be initiated online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

