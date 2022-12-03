CBSE CTET 2022: Correction window closes TODAY, admit card to be OUT SOON at ctet.nic.in- Check date and time here

CBSE CTET 2022: Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 correction window will be closing today, December 3, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam can submit their edits online on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Once the correction window is closed, CBSE is expected to announce the CTET 2022 exam dates. The correction window for CTET 2022 form opened on November 28, 2022. Today is the last day to submit any edits and corrections for their CTET application. CBSE CTET admit cards will be out soon likely in the next week.

CTET 2022 correction window: Here's how to edit form

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to Apply for CTET Dec 22

Enter your details such as name, date of birth, etc.

Submit your edits and correct the application form

Pay the fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is yet to announce the final date for the CTET 2022 exam. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is likely to be held in January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. CBSE is expected to declare the CTET 2022 exam dates soon.