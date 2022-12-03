topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CBSE CTET 2022

CBSE CTET 2022: Correction window closes TODAY, admit card to be OUT SOON at ctet.nic.in- Check date and time here

CBSE CTET admit cards will be out soon, likely in the next week, today is the last day to submit any edits and corrections for their CTET application

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CBSE CTET 2022: Correction window closes TODAY, admit card to be OUT SOON at ctet.nic.in- Check date and time here

CBSE CTET 2022: Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022 correction window will be closing today, December 3, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the CTET Exam can submit their edits online on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Once the correction window is closed, CBSE is expected to announce the CTET 2022 exam dates. The correction window for CTET 2022 form opened on November 28, 2022. Today is the last day to submit any edits and corrections for their CTET application. CBSE CTET admit cards will be out soon likely in the next week.

CTET 2022 correction window: Here's how to edit form

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided to Apply for CTET Dec 22

Enter your details such as name, date of birth, etc.

Submit your edits and correct the application form

Pay the fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is yet to announce the final date for the CTET 2022 exam. As per the official notice, the CTET exam is likely to be held in January 2023 or the first week of February 2023. CBSE is expected to declare the CTET 2022 exam dates soon.

Live Tv

CBSE CTET 2022CBSE CTET Admit CardCTETCBSECTET examTeacher Eligibility Testsarkari naukri alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'