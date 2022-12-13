topStoriesenglish
CBSE CTET 2022 Exam dates, Admit cards to be out SOON at ctet.nic.in, check details

CBSE CTET 2022: CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET in two paper - Paper I and Paper II, details below.

Dec 13, 2022

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between December 2022 and January 2023. The Board will soon announce the admit card and exam dates. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding the release of exam dates and the official dates are yet to be confirmed. Candidates can download the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 and CBSE CTET 2022 Exam Date once they are available by visiting the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2022 Admit Cards will be released by CBSE one week before the exam dates.

CTET 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in 

Step 2: Select the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials i.e. Application Number and Date of Birth/Password

Step 4: Click on the Submit Button after entering the credentials

Step 5: The CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the CTET admit card and take a prinout for the exam date

All CTET questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), having four possible answers, only one of which will be correct. CBSE has confirmed in their official notice that there will be no negative marking for each wrong answer. The CTET exam will be administered in two shifts, with the first taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held from 2:30 to 5:00 PM. Candidates will be able to check their shift of examination and date as it would be mentioned on the admit card.

