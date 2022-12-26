CBSE CTET 2022 exam dates RELEASED to begin from 28 Dec- Steps to download admit card here

CTET 2022 Admit Card: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination dates. The CTET exam is scheduled to begin from December 28. The Board has released the admit cards for the CTET exams that will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the CBSE website, ctet.nic.in. The CBSE Board has issued admit cards for CTET exams to be conducted on December 28, and 29, 2022. The CTET examination on December 28 and 29, 2022, will be conducted in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres in which 2,59,013 candidates are expected to appear.

Here's how to download CBSE CTET admit card 2022

Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Select the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022

Enter the required credentials i.e. Application Number and Date of Birth/Password

Click on the Submit Button after entering the credentials

The CTET Admit card 2022 will appear on the computer screen

Download the CTET admit card and take a prinout for the exam date

Candidates must notice that the board has already released the CTET pre-admit cards 2022 to check the date of CTET examination and the city they have been alloted for the CTET 2022 exam.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download city intimation slip

Visit the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in On the home page click on link that reads- "Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22" In the newly opened page, entre your loging credentials like Application number and DOB Click on Submit and your CTET 2022 pre-admit card will appear on the screen Download the CTET 2022 Pre-Admit Card and save it for future reference

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET 2022 exam will be held in the CBT mode in two shifts: The first shift is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon while the second shift will be conducted between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM.