CBSE CTET 2022: Pre Admit Card, exam city intimation slip RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Direct link to download here

CBSE CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the pre-admit card or advance information for allotment of centre city for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022). Candidates can download their CTET 2022 pre admit card at ctet.nic.in. As per the scheduled, the tentative CTET Exam Date 2022 will be between December 2022 to January 2022. CBSE has not yet released the exam dates so candidates are advised to regularly check the website.

Currently, the CTET December 202 exam city slip has been released and candidates would have to enter their date of birth, security pin and application number to download the city slip.

CBSE CTET 2022 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

Visit the official website – ctet.nic.in

Then click on the link that reads “Download Pre Admit Card for CTET Dec 22”

An external website will open and select the link

Enter all the details and download

The CTET exam is conducted twice a year for recruitment for teachers from classes 1 to 8. CTET 2022 exam will include two papers, paper 1 will be for the candidates who wish to teach in Classes 1 to 5, while paper 2 is for those who wish to teach in Classes 6 to 8. The CTET certificate has lifetime validity.