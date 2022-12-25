CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: Advance city intimation slip OUT at ctet.nic.in, direct link to download here

CTET 2022 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET 2022 pre-admit cards or CTET 2022 Advance city intimation slip on its official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the date of CTET examination and the city they have been alloted for the CTET 2022 exam from the CTET-pre Admit card. Candidates can download the CTET pre-admit card 2022 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download city intimation slip

Visit the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in On the home page click on link that reads- "Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22" In the newly opened page, entre your loging credentials like Application number and DOB Click on Submit and your CTET 2022 pre-admit card will appear on the screen Download the CTET 2022 Pre-Admit Card and save it for future reference

Candidates must notice that the CTET 2022 pre-admit card or the city intimation slip is issued to inform the candidates about the exam date and city and is not the CTET Admit Card and the same will be released soon.