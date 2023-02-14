CBSE CTET Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Direct Link to Download Here

CBSE CTET Answer key 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) activated the CTET 2022 provisional answer key link in online mode today, February 14. Candidates can check and download the CTET answer key 2022 for December session through the official website-- ctet.nic.in. In order to download the answer key of CTET 2022, Candidates have to application number and date of birth. "The challenge of answer keys will be accepted online only from February 14, through the link available on the website of CTET latest by February 17, 2023, (upto 12 noon). The challenges submitted by any other mode email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by February 17, 2023 (upto 12 noon)," CBSE said in an official release.

CBSE CTET Answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Go to the CTET official website - ctet.nic.in.

Search and click on the link that denotes “Download answer key for CTET Dec 2022”.

On the new web page select the CTET 2022 answer key link

The CTET 2022 answer key will display on the screen.

Check all the details on the CTET answer key 2022 and download it as a pdf file.

CTET 2023 December session exams were held from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. Candidates may object to the CTET 2023 tentative answer key from February 14 to 17, 2023.