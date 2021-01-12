CBSE CTET exam 2020 admit card 2021 to be released soon at ctet.nic.in, know about these rules

CBSE CTET 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on January 31. It is expected that the CTET 2021 Admit Card would be issued from next week. The candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in.

It may be recalled that the CTET Exam was scheduled in July 2020 but it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be noted that the CBSE usually issues the admit cards 10 days before the CTET exam and since the exam will be held on January 31, it is expected that it would be released between January 20 to 26.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and ensuring social distancing post lockdown, the CBSE board as increased the number of exam cities to 135. The new exam cities are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Saran, Bhilai/ Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Gonda, Mainpuri, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

After successful completion of the application process, applicants were allowed to change their exam city preference. However, CBSE has maintained that "Every effort will be made to accommodate candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by them."

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the board decided to bring in these rules at exam centres, which are to be followed by every applicant. Here are the rules:

1. Ensure social distancing.

2. Weak face mask throughout the exam.

3. Take your personal hand sanitiser and disposable hand gloves.

4. keep your own water bottle and ball pen.

5. No distribution of baggage between candidates.

6. Display the 'Aarogya Sety App while entering the examination hall.

CTET Exam is conducted twice in a year — July and December. CTET Exam notification for December is normally issued in August-September month of the particular year.

Here's how to download admit card online:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CTET

STEP 2: Find 'CTET July 2020 Admit Card' on the homepage

STEP 3: You will need to fill the details requested which include registration number and date of birth/password.

STEP 4: Enter 'submit'.

STEP 5: The website will direct you to screen where your admit card will be displayed

STEP 6: Download and take a print of the admit card.

