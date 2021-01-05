CBSE CTET exams 2021 admit cards may be released soon; check details on ctet.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday (31 January) 2021 at various examination centres across the country. The admit cards for CTET 2021 will be released on the official website https://ctet.nic.in.

The exam dates were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The dates for the admit cards have not been shared yet. CBSE is expected to release the call letters by the second week of January.

All the candidates appearing for the CTET 2021 examination are advised to regularly check the official website, so that no important information is missed.

Steps to download the admit card:

1. Candidates should first visit the official website to download the CBSE CTET 2021 exam Admit card.

2. Check for the admit card thread on the website and click on it.

3. Please submit your information and submit it.

4. The Admit card will appear on your screen. Save it and take a print out of the copy.

Exam Pattern:

The CTET test is conducted in two phases. The first paper is organized for the primary stage and the second paper for the elementary stage.

If the candidate wants to teach till class 1- 8, then the candidate has to appear for both the papers. The number of questions for both papers will be 150.

Paper-1 - For the candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5.

Paper-2 - For the candidates who want to teach from class 6 to 8.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a mandatory examination for those who want to work as a teacher in Central government schools. No candidate can apply for the vacancies in the Kendriya Vidyalaya without passing the CTET examination. The CTET certificate has a validity of 9 years.

