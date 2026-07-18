/CBSE declares Class 10 second board exam results 2026; overall pass percentage rises to 96.78%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the results of the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, held under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Students who appeared for the examination can access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker.
Introduced as part of the NEP 2020 reforms, the second board examination gives Class 10 students two opportunities to appear for board exams in the same academic year. While the main examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, the second phase was held between May 15 and May 21.
According to CBSE, 6,64,027 students registered for the second examination, with 6,63,777 appearing.
The examination was largely taken by students seeking to improve their scores from the main board examination. Of the 5,13,955 candidates who appeared under the improvement category, 3,08,095 recorded better results, translating to an improvement rate of 59.95 per cent.
The board also reported a higher success rate among compartment candidates. Of the 1,49,822 students who appeared in the compartment category, 78,503 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage to 52.40 per cent. In comparison, the compartment pass percentage stood at 48.68 per cent in 2025.
Following the declaration of both the main and second board examination results, the overall pass percentage for the CBSE Class 10 Examination 2026 has reached 96.78 per cent.
How to check the CBSE Class 10 second board result on DigiLocker
Students can download their digital mark sheet by following these steps:
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.