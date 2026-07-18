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  • /CBSE declares Class 10 second board exam results 2026; overall pass percentage rises to 96.78%

CBSE declares Class 10 second board exam results 2026; overall pass percentage rises to 96.78%

Introduced as part of the NEP 2020 reforms, the second board examination gives Class 10 students two opportunities to appear for board exams in the same academic year. While the main examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, the second phase was held between May 15 and May 21.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
CBSE declares Class 10 second board exam results 2026; overall pass percentage rises to 96.78%
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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