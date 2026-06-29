/CBSE eases three-language policy: One-time relief for class 7, 8, 9; no 3rd language future board exam - Check guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released detailed guidelines for implementing the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the new framework, students from Class IX onwards will be required to study three languages, with at least two of them being Bhartiya Bhashas (Indian languages).
"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends learning three languages, with at least two being native to India (Bhartiya Bhashas). A non-native language may be opted for as the third language (R3) provided the other two are Bhartiya Bhashas," the CBSE said in a press release.
Students currently studying in Classes VII, VIII, and IX will not be required to appear for a board examination in the third language when they reach Class X.
The CBSE clarified that students presently in Class X will continue under the existing two-language system, with no obligation to study a third language.
However, for students enrolling in Class IX from the 2026-27 academic session, the three-language policy will be mandatory, with at least two of the languages being Bhartiya Bhashas (Indian languages).
"The third language (R3) will be assessed internally by the school. There will be no CBSE Board examination for this language when this batch reaches Class X," the Board said.
The CBSE further clarified that students currently in Classes VII and VIII will continue studying three languages as they move to higher classes, with at least two required to be Bhartiya Bhashas.
It also announced a one-time relaxation for students currently studying two non-native languages, allowing them to include an additional Bhartiya Bhasha as their third language.
"For students currently studying two non-native languages, a one-time relaxation allows them to add only one additional Bhartiya Bhasha as the third language (R3). The third language will be assessed internally by the school, with no CBSE Board examination required in Class X," the release stated.
The CBSE said that for students currently in Class VI and all subsequent batches, studying three languages will be mandatory, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas. The third language will also be included as a Board examination subject when these students reach Class X.
"Two out of three languages must be Bhartiya Bhashas. When this batch reaches Class X, they will take a Board examination for the third language (R3)," the CBSE said.
The CBSE also announced exemptions for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. Additionally, schools located outside India and foreign students relocating to India have been exempted from the requirement of studying a native Indian language as the third language.
On implementation, the Board said, "Students migrating to other states may continue their existing R3 language combination from the middle stage into Class IX."
The CBSE also encouraged schools to adopt flexible staffing arrangements, including deploying existing teachers with functional proficiency, engaging retired teachers, leveraging Sahodaya school clusters, and using hybrid modes of instruction.
The Board further said that CBSE and NCERT will provide grade-appropriate learning resources, while dedicated Class VI textbooks for the third language are already available in all 22 scheduled Bhartiya Bhashas on the NCERT website.
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