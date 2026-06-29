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  • /CBSE eases three-language policy: One-time relief for class 7, 8, 9; no 3rd language future board exam - Check guidelines

CBSE eases three-language policy: One-time relief for class 7, 8, 9; no 3rd language future board exam - Check guidelines

CBSE has issued detailed guidelines for implementing the NEP 2020 three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic session, making three languages compulsory for new Class IX entrants while providing transitional relief to existing students.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
CBSE eases three-language policy: One-time relief for class 7, 8, 9; no 3rd language future board exam - Check guidelines
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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